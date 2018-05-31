Gardaí appeal for help in finding 15-year-old girl missing in Longford

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in finding a 15-year-old girl who is missing in Co Longford.

Janelle Quinn was last seen in the Ballymahon area on Monday evening at around 6:45pm.

She is described as 5'4'' in height, with long straight brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing grey leggings with a pink stripe, a grey jacket, a green top and runners.

Gardaí believe Janelle may be in the Dublin 8 area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford garda station on 043 3350570.

