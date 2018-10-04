Gardaí appeal for help in finding 14-year-old missing from Tallaght

Gardaí have appealed for assistance in locating 14-year-old Jade Costello who is missing from her home in Tallaght, Dublin 24 since September 29.

Jade is described as being 5'3" in height, with blonde hair, and of small build.

It is not known what clothing she was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Tallaght on 01 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Jade Costello

Digital Desk