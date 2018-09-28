Gardaí appeal for help in finding 13-year-old missing from Cork

Gardaí in Macroom Co, Cork are seeking the public's assistance in locating 13-year-old Julian Reed who is missing since Wednesday.

He was last seen in Coachford, Co Cork.

Julian is described as being of slim build with green eyes and blonde hair.

When last seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit top, red/black runners and dark blue tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Macroom garda station at 026-20590, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Julian Reed

Digital Desk