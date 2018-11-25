Gardaí appeal for help finding woman, 25, missing in Cork

A 25-year-old woman is missing from her home in Cork.

Mary Ann Delaney is missing from her home in Mallow November 8.

Mary Ann is 5"3' in height with long black hair and blue eyes.

It is unknown what Mary Ann was wearing when last seen.

Anyone with information on Mary Ann's whereabouts is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk