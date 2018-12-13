Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Meath teenager

Gardaí are looking for help in finding a missing 17-year-old boy from Navan, Co. Meath.

Ryan Ndede was last seen on the November 28.

He's described as 5 foot 8", of medium build with tight black hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a red puffy jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and black Adidas runners.

He is believed to be in the Drogheda or Balbriggan area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9036100.