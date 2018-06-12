Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Galway man Thomas Kelly

Gardaí are appealing for help in finding a missing 61-year-old man from County Galway.

Thomas Kelly has disappeared from his home in Tuam and was last seen at around 9 o'clock this morning.

He is 6 foot in height, of heavy build, with brown/grey hair and green/blue eyes.

It is unknown what Thomas was wearing when last seen.

It is believed he may be driving his car, a black Toyota Landcruiser with the reg number 98 G 1137, and Gardaí and his family are very concerned for his safety.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen Thomas or have any information to contact them in Tuam on (093) 70840, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

