Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Dublin man

Gardaí are seeking the public's help finding missing man Andrew Keeley.

The 32-year-old is missing from Ballyfermot in Dublin.

Andrew Keeley.

Mr Keeley has been missing since Wednesday, October 10th.

He is described as 6 foot, with dark brown hair, of average build and with green eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Ballyfermot on 01 666 7200.

Digital Desk