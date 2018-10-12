Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Dublin man
12/10/2018 - 10:16:00Back to Missing people Ireland Home
Gardaí are seeking the public's help finding missing man Andrew Keeley.
The 32-year-old is missing from Ballyfermot in Dublin.
Mr Keeley has been missing since Wednesday, October 10th.
He is described as 6 foot, with dark brown hair, of average build and with green eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Ballyfermot on 01 666 7200.
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here