Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Dublin man

Back to Missing people Ireland Home

Gardaí are seeking the public's help finding missing man Andrew Keeley.

The 32-year-old is missing from Ballyfermot in Dublin.

Andrew Keeley.

Mr Keeley has been missing since Wednesday, October 10th.

He is described as 6 foot, with dark brown hair, of average build and with green eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Ballyfermot on 01 666 7200.

Digital Desk

KEYWORDS:

Missing personDublin

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland