Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Cork woman

Gardaí are appealing for help in finding a missing 42-year-old woman in County Cork.

Paula Staunton from Mallow was last seen at 4pm yesterday afternoon.

She is 5'4" tall and of slim build and was wearing all black clothing.

Paula has access to an 08C registered black Kia Rio hatchback car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station 022-31450 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.