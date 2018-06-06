Gardaí appeal for dash cam footage connected to Mitchelstown murder

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for information on the death of Patrick O'Donnell at a public house in Mitchelstown.

Mr O'Donnell, who was known as "Ginty", passed away following an assault at Willie Andies pub in Mitchelstown on June 1 at approximately 11pm.

A man has been charged with the murder of the 36-year-old Cork father of four.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have dash cam footage to contact Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.