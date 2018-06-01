Gardaí appeal for assistance in finding man, 52, missing in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for help in finding a 52-year-old man who has gone missing from Glasnevin in Dublin.

Michael Nolan was last seen at around 10.30am yesterday morning on Sir John Rogerson's Quay in the city centre.

He is 5 foot 10'' in height, of stocky build with grey hair and brown eyes. He was wearing blue jeans and a black polo t-shirt when last seen.

Gardaí and Michael's family are concerned for his welfare and appeal for anyone who may have seen him or who can help locate him is asked to contact Finglas garda station.

Digital Desk