Gardaí appeal for assistance in finding 17-year-old missing from Limerick
Gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating 17-year-old Derek Cooper who is missing from the Croom area of Limerick.
Derek, who has been missing since August 25, is described as being 5 foot in height, with greyish/brown hair, of slim build and with brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact gardaí in Roxboro Road on 061 214340.
