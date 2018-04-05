Gardaí appeal for assistance in finding 16-year-old missing in Mayo

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in finding a 16-year-old boy who is missing in Co Mayo.

Paddy McDonagh.

Paddy McDonagh was last seen at around 7 o'clock on Tuesday evening in the Belderrig area of Ballina.

He is 5'11 in height, of slight build and with blue eyes and short brown hair.

When last seen, Paddy was wearing a grey and green padded jacket and black tracksuit bottoms with a grey stripe.

Anyone who has seen Paddy or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Belmullet Garda Station on 097 81910, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

- Digital Desk