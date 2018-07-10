Gardaí appeal for assistance in finding 15-year-old missing in Dublin

Gardaí in Coolock are seeking the public's help in finding 15-year-old Adam Darcy.

Adam was last seen in the Darndale area on Saturday, July 7, at approximately 7pm.

Adam is described as being 5' 8" in height, with brown hair and blue eyes.

When he was last seen he was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and white runners.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information on his whereabouts to contact Coolock garda station on (01) 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Digital Desk