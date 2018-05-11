Gardaí appeal for assistance in finding 14-year-old missing in Kilkenny

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Michael Carthy.

Michael has been missing from the Kilkenny area since April 20, 2018. It is believed that he may be in the Clonmel or Manchester(UK) areas.

He is described as 5 foot in height, of slim build, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who has seen Michael or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Kilkenny garda station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

