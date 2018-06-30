Gardaí appeal for assistance in finding 14-year-old missing from Tallaght

Gardaí are seeking assistance from the public in locating 14-year-old Serena Kelly who is missing from her home at Westpark, Tallaght.

Serena was last seen on Thursday at Westpark, Tallaght. She is described as being 5’4’’, of slim build, and she has blue eyes and dyed blonde hair.

Anyone who has seen Serena or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Tallaght garda station on 01-6666000, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

- Digital Desk