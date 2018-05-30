Gardaí appeal for assistance in finding 13-year-old missing in Laois

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance after a 13-year-old boy went missing in Co Laois.

Ronan Quinn was reported missing to gardaí on Monday, and was last seen at around 8.30pm that night in Portarlington.

He is known to visit Athlone and Dublin City Centre.

Ronan is described as being around 5 foot in height, of slight build and with brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise garda station at 057 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

