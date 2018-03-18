Gardaí and family very concerned about missing teenager Elisha Gault

Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in tracing missing teenager Elisha Gault.

The 14-year-old has been missing since yesterday. She was last seen at her home in Carrick On Suir at around 10pm last night.

Elisha is described as being approximately 5' 10" to 6' tall with blue eyes and dyed blonde hair.

It is not known what she was wearing.

Gardai and family are very concerned for Elisha and are appealing for anyone who has seen her or can assist in locating her to contact Clonmel Garda Station 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

