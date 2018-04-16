Gardaí and family 'concerned' for missing Cork girl

Gardaí and family members have said they are concerned for the welfare of a missing Cork teenager.

14-year-old Lily Anne Martin was last seen on Friday when she left her home at Elm Drive, Shamrock Lawn, Douglas, at 9am.

Lily is around five foot two inches tall, and has brown hair, brown eyes and is of slim build.

She was wearing her school uniform - a light blue jumper and t-shirt and dark blue skirt - when she was last seen.

Anyone with information on Lily's whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí.

- Digital Desk