Gardaí and Defence Forces urge public to not use drones near Bray Head so they can tackle gorse fires

Gardai and the Defence Forces are appealing to anyone using drones around Bray Head in Wicklow to stop doing so.

The Air Corps is currently assisting emergency services to deal with a large gorse fire at Bray Head - but the operation has hit a problem.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the Windgate Road where heavy smoke is affecting visibility, and locals are being advised to stay indoors with their windows shut.

Gardai say helicopters which need to get to the scene can't do so until all drones are out of the air space.

Air Corps fire-fighters are forced to stand down when drones are in the air, and they need the skies cleared as a matter of urgency.

File pic

Digital Desk