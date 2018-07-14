Gardaí and Defence Forces remind public to keep drones away from fire-fighting operations
Gardaí and the Defence Forces are reminding the public to keep drones away from fire-fighting operations.
A special appeal was issued yesterday when the Air Corps was forced to stop assisting fire-fighting teams on Wicklow's Bray Head because drones got in the way.
The Air Corp's Captain Mick Barcoe says people do not realise how dangerous it is for crews in the air.
He said:
"Luckily after that, the aircraft returned to the scene and was able to continue with the operation having a successful outcome."
