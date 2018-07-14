Gardaí and Defence Forces remind public to keep drones away from fire-fighting operations

Gardaí and the Defence Forces are reminding the public to keep drones away from fire-fighting operations.

Members of the public continue to sail as smoke rises behind them from the scene of a fire which broke out on Bray Head yesterday morning. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A special appeal was issued yesterday when the Air Corps was forced to stop assisting fire-fighting teams on Wicklow's Bray Head because drones got in the way.

The Air Corp's Captain Mick Barcoe says people do not realise how dangerous it is for crews in the air.

He said:

Unfortunately the aircraft had to stand down operations for an hour and a half while we actually got the drone out of the sky. That obviously had a significant effect on the capability of stopping the spread of that fire.

"Luckily after that, the aircraft returned to the scene and was able to continue with the operation having a successful outcome."

- Digital Desk