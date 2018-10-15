Gardaí and Defence Forces dealing with 'incident' in Park West
15/10/2018 - 19:07:00Back to Ireland Home
Gardaí in Dublin are dealing with an incident at a post office in Park West.
The area has been cordoned off.
Gardaí have called in the Defence Forces bomb squad to help with the operation.
However, the exact nature of the incident is not clear at the moment.
Due to an incident, the Nangor Rd & Parkwest in Dublin— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 15, 2018
are both closed, diversions are in place pic.twitter.com/LObcvltbZh
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here