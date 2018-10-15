Gardaí and Defence Forces dealing with 'incident' in Park West

Gardaí in Dublin are dealing with an incident at a post office in Park West.

The area has been cordoned off.

Gardaí have called in the Defence Forces bomb squad to help with the operation.

However, the exact nature of the incident is not clear at the moment.

