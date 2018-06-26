Gardaí and Crimestoppers launch appeal for information on 2011 death of Fintan Treanor

The gardaí and Crimestoppers have launched an appeal for information about the death of Fintan Treanor in 2011.

Mr Treanor, 20, was killed after being hit by a car while walking home after a night out in Castleblaney in the early hours of Sunday June 26, 2011.

Fintan Treanor. Picture: Crimestoppers

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was aware of an old model Audi A4 1995 to 2001 missing the front air vent grille.

Speaking on the seventh anniversary of Fintan's death, Detective Inspector James O'Leary said: "I am appealing to anyone who has any information in relation to this fatal hit and run in particular do you know the old model Audi A4 1995 to 2001 missing the front lower air-vent grille.

"This vehicle has not been located. Seven years have now passed, do you know a person who disposed of this vehicle?

Perhaps at the time you felt unable to come forward with information but seven years has passed and you may have vital information that would locate the driver.

"If a member of the public prefers to give the information without identifying themselves, they can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.”

Crimestoppers Chairman Tim Dalton commented: "Members of the public can call Crimestoppers with potentially valuable information about any crime without leaving their name or personal details.

"The ability to give information anonymously can be an important incentive and could help solve a case and secure a conviction."

- Digital Desk