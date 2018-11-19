Gardaí and Crimestoppers appeal for information on murder of Robert Sheehan in 2012

Gardaí and Crimestoppers have launched an appeal for information regarding a murder six years ago.

21-year-old Robert Sheehan was attending his brother's wedding at Bunratty Castle Hotel, Co Clare in 2012 when was shot.

At around 3.40am on Sunday, September 2, 2012, two men drove into the car park and shot him a number of times.

He died from his injuries in hospital the following day.

Gardaí and Crimestoppers are asking for people who know anything of relevance to the case to contact them.

Calls to Crimestoppers are anonymous and callers can claim a reward for information which significantly helps the investigation.

In renewing the appeal into Roberts death, Detective Sergeant Kevin O'Hagan of Shannon Garda Station said "even the smallest piece of information, which may seem insignificant, could help close this case and bring justice to the family".

Crimestoppers Chairman John Murphy said: "Crimestoppers is here for the public to provide information anonymously that could help solve a crime.

"You do not need to provide any details about yourself. If you have information in relation to Robert Sheehan’s death I would urge you to contact the confidential Crimestoppers number."

Anybody with information can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.