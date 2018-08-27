Garda suspended in relation to alleged drug offences

A member of the Gardaí has been suspended in relation to alleged drugs offences.

The male Garda was arrested yesterday after a small quantity of controlled drugs was seized in the Dublin area.

The man, who is in his 30s, was detained at a Dublin Garda Station and has since been released without charge.

Gardaí say a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He has been suspended from duty pending the investigation.