Garda suspended in relation to alleged drug offences
27/08/2018 - 20:58:35Back to Ireland Home
A member of the Gardaí has been suspended in relation to alleged drugs offences.
The male Garda was arrested yesterday after a small quantity of controlled drugs was seized in the Dublin area.
The man, who is in his 30s, was detained at a Dublin Garda Station and has since been released without charge.
Gardaí say a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
He has been suspended from duty pending the investigation.
Join the conversation - comment here