Garda Representative Association gets underway this evening
28/05/2018 - 12:17:00
Tasers and body cams are expected to top the agenda at the GRA conference today.
The Garda Representative Association which represents 11,000 rank and file gardai is calling for new measures to protect their members while on duty.
They say body cams will help to provide vital evidence in court, and tasers will help deter attackers.
The AGM gets underway in Wexford town this evening.
Digital Desk
