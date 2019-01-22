Garda probe launched after body found on riverside walkway in Cork city

A garda investigation has been launched following the discovery of a body on a riverside walkway close to Cork city centre.

The body was spotted on the Mardyke riverside walkway, linking the Mardyke to the North Mall, by passersby just before lunchtime.

Gardaí and the emergency services were alerted.

The body remains at the scene, which has been sealed off pending a full forensic examination by garda technical experts.

The coroner's office has been informed and the services of the state pathologist's office have also been requested.

It is expected that assistant state pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster, will conduct a preliminary examination of the body at the scene over the coming hours, before the body is removed to Cork University Hospital for a post mortem examination.

The outcome of the autopsy will determine the course of the garda investigation.