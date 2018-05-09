Garda press officer concerned sensitive information was being leaked to journalists, tribunal told

By Gerard Cunningham

A garda sergeant who worked in the garda press office has told the Charleton Tribunal that he became concerned that the office was compromised and sensitive information was being leaked to journalists.

Sergeant Damien Hogan, who worked in the garda press office from 1994 to 2004, and again from 2009 to the present day, said suspicions were raised when he saw newspaper articles which closely matched incident reports he had seen which had not been made public.

"On many occasions I was quite surprised at the content of the article that appeared in the paper," Sgt Hogan said.

Sergeant Damien Hogan leaving the Disclosures Tribunal in Dublin Castle. Picture:Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The sergeant said that press office staff had access to a lot of confidential information about criminal investigations.

"There's a lot of sensitive information there," Sgt Hogan said. "You also have to be aware of compromising an investigation down the line."

The tribunal is examining the allegation by former press officer Supt David Taylor that he was directed by former garda commissioner Martin Callinan to brief the media negatively on whistleblower Sgt McCabe. Mr Callinan denies this.

Sgt Hogan said that Supt Taylor did not have a good relationship with Andrew McLindon, the civilian director of communications.

“It wasn't a very friendly relationship at all. I could see that from day one,” he said.

"From day one it was very estranged. It just wasn't working, there was no communication between them," Sgt Hogan continued.

Michael McDowell SC said that journalist Paul Williams had told the tribunal that Supt Taylor gave confirmation that there had been a garda investigation into an allegation of sexual abuse against Sgt Maurice McCabe in 2006.

The DPP subsequently directed no prosecution in the case, saying there was no evidence of any crime being committed.

Maurice McCabe.

Sgt Hogan said it "would be highly unusual" for the garda press office to confirm to a journalist that a person had been the subject of an historic garda investigation.

"We would never, well I certainly would never, do that. From my experience in 20 years, we would never do that," Sgt Hogan told Mr McDowell.

The tribunal heard that Supt Taylor was a "stickler" for timekeeping, and had installed swipe cards in the garda press office, including on the toilets.

Sgt Hogan said that there was an "uncomfortable" atmosphere between Supt Taylor and his deputy, Insp John Ferris, who shared an office with Supt Taylor.

Supt Taylor had Insp Ferris's desk moved out of the office over a weekend, Sgt Hogan said.

"Every other press officer had worked with an Inspector in the office, the Inspector is in effect a deputy press officer. This wasn't happening in this case," Sgt Hogan said.

Sgt Hogan said he became concerned that the press office was compromised when he received a call from a journalist some months after Supt Taylor had been transferred to the traffic division.

A journalist who had queries about a Child Rescue Ireland alert told Sgt Hogan "I'm getting enough at the moment from Supt Taylor."

As a result, Sgt Hogan rang Mr McLindon and the new press officer, Supt Paul Moran. "It wasn't his new role, it wasn't his role to be briefing the media," Sgt Hogan said.

At the close of the morning session, tribunal chairman Mr Justice Peter Charleton said that "unpleasant things" were being said about Supt Taylor which were not being challenged, and asked if Mr Taylor should be present in case he needed to give instructions to his lawyers.

Barrister Tara Burns SC said the legal team was in contact with Supt Taylor and he was being kept informed of the evidence.

Deirdre Mooney, a civilian clerical officer attached to the press office, told the tribunal that Supt Taylor was "a fine boss”.

Sgt Alan Frawley said he got on "very well" with Supt Taylor.