Garda manhunt underway for man who sexually attacked student in Limerick

By David Raleigh

A garda manhunt is underway after a man sexually assaulted a female student in Limerick city.

The attack occurred on April 17, however details have only emerged tonight.

The victim, a third level student aged in her 20s, was knocked to the ground and assaulted on the north side of the city.

A garda spokesman stated: “Gardaí are investigating a serious assault incident that occurred on the 17th of April 2018 at approximately 3am near Moyola Terrace, Ennis Road.”

It is understood the man wore latex gloves, which has led investigators to suspect the attack was pre-planned.

A description of the attacker has been circulated to all garda stations.

Investigating officers are reportedly liaising with police profilers in Europol and Interpol.

“We are examining a lot of CCTV footage from the area,” said Superintendent Derek Smart, who is heading up the assault investigation.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the same time, to contact us,” Supt Smart added.

Gardaí have interviewed the victim.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact gardaí in confidence at Henry Street garda station on 061-212400.