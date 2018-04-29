Garda manhunt after gang robs cash-in-transit van

A hunt is underway after a gang carried out a cash-in-transit robbery in Dublin.

Gardaí are looking for three men who seized the undisclosed contents of a van at Clongriffen yesterday afternoon.

A black cash-in-transit van was parked at Main Street, Clongriffin, collecting cash from a business premises around 2pm when a white Ford Transit with Dublin plates drove alongside.

One of the raiders jumped onto the roof of the now empty cash van, cutting a lock to get inside before driving off, followed by the Transit.

Both vehicles were later found nearby, partially burned out at Railway Court.

The contents were gone.

Gardaí want to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the vicinity yesterday afternoon between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.