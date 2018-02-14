Garda management to appear before Oireachtas committee over homicide figures

Senior members of Garda management will appear before an Oireachtas committee today over the classification of homicide figures.

The Justice Committee wants clarity on the issue - after the Policing Authority raised concerns over the Gardaí's own review.

The force says cases were properly investigated, but the Policing Authority will conduct an independent review into the matter.

Fianna Fáil TD Jack Chambers is a member of the committee - and says there are some issues the Gardaí need to address.

He said: "We need to get clarity following the concerns expressed from the Policing Authority around why there has been such a lengthy period between when the initial concerns were expressed and how there seems to be mismatched figures that have been outlined between the different agencies.

"They need to provide detail and clarity about that and also set a pathway forward."

- Digital Desk