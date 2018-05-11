Garda jeep rammed at checkpoint on outskirts of Cork city

A garda jeep was rammed at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Cork city this afternoon before a car sped off and its occupants fled.

A high-powered Saab with false registration plates was found abandoned a short time later. It has been seized for forensic examination.

The incident occurred on the Old Mallow Rd at around 3.30pm when members of the armed Regional Support Unit were manning a checkpoint on the Old Mallow Rd, close to the city.

A Saab approached, rammed the garda jeep, did a u-turn and sped off. No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.

The Saab was found a short time later abandoned in the Ballinahina area. Its occupants had fled the scene.

Supt Michael Comyns said garda investigations are ongoing.

Last November, Supt Comyns issued a warning to homeowners to be vigilant after a spate of burglaries by travelling criminals who stole tens of thousands of euro in cash and jewellery in the previous four weeks.

He said gang members were using high-powered cars to drive from the greater Dublin area to target unoccupied homes in Cork, particular in areas off the motorway, including Glanmire, Ballyvolane, Little Island and even one in Cobh.

Most of the burglaries occurred between 4pm and 9pm.