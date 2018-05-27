Garda investigate following discovery of man's body in Mayo

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a man's body, at a flat in Charlestown in Co Mayo.

It is understood the deceased is a Polish national in his 50s who had been living in the area for some time.

The alarm was raised by locals who were concerned he had not been seen in recent days.

The scene has been sealed off and the remains removed to the mortuary at Mayo General Hospital for a post-mortem tomorrow afternoon.

The state pathologist has been informed.

