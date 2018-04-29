Garda in hospital after being beaten with metal baseball bat in Dublin

A Garda is in hospital after being beaten with a metal baseball bat in south Dublin.

It happened at around 7.30pm last night as two officers were trying to search a man on Ballyogan Avenue, Dublin 18.

As they tried to search him, a large crowd gathered outside a house and a metal baseball bat was produced.

One of the gardaí was hit with the bat a number of times causing injuries to his body, head and face. He was taken to Tallaght Hospital where he remains.

In a follow-up operation shortly after midnight, armed gardaí searched a house on Ballyogan Avenue.

A man in his 50s was arrested and a number of items were seized.

The man is being held under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station.

A garda was bitten by a dog during the search and required hospital treatment.