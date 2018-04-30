Garda hospitalised after assault with metal baseball bat in Dublin
A Garda is recovering this morning after being seriously assaulted in South Dublin on Saturday night.
It happened when two Gardaí attempted to conduct a search of a man on Ballyogan Avenue in Dublin 18.
A crowd gathered and one of the Gardaí was struck with a metal baseball bat.
He suffered body, head and face injuries and was taken to Tallaght Hospital, while a second Garda was bitten by a dog.
Last night, a man in his fifties was arrested and has since been released without charge.
A file is being prepared for the DPP.
Digital Desk
