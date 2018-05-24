Garda delay in giving Special Rapporteur on Child Protection details of training

The Gardaí have failed to provide details to the Special Rapporteur on Child Protection about training for new recruits.

In his 2017 report on the use of section 12 powers by gardaí, Geoffrey Shannon pointed out the lack of specialist training for officers.

Around 700 children are taken into safety under section 12 each year.

Dr Shannon says he has offered to provide the training, but the process appears to have stalled.

He said: "I've been asked by members of An Garda Síochána to assist in the training of future recruits in the area.

"I have agreed to take that training, I haven't been provided with any further details as to what that training might involve."