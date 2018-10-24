Garda Commissioner to face TDs' questions

The Garda Commissioner will face questions from a group of TDs for the first time later.

Drew Harris is due to address the Oireachtas Justice Committee about the future direction of the force.

His recent appointment was the first time an external candidate was given the top job within the gardaí.

The committee chair Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin hopes today's meeting will encourage Drew Harris to introduce a new culture that is more open and accountable.

Digital Desk