Garda arrest of men in international fraud probe 'extremely significant'

Three men have been held in Dublin overnight by Gardaí as part of an international fraud investigation.

It involves criminals posing as a legitimate company who are owed money.

Senior Gardaí say the arrest of the men, all in their twenties, is "extremely significant".

Two of the men are suspected of tricking a Spanish company into transferring large amounts of money to an Irish bank account.

The third man is thought to have been behind a similar fraud involving an Irish firm.

Gardaí say what is known as an 'Invoice Re-Direction Fraud' involves fraudsters posing as a legitimate company who are owed money.

Most of the money has been recovered.

The suspects are being held at Garda stations in Lucan and the Bridewell.

KEYWORDS: fraud, crime

 

