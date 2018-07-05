Garda appeal for Polish man who went missing from hospital more than two months ago

Gardaí and Crimestoppers have launched an appeal for information on the disappearance of Rafal Filipowicz in Portlaoise in March.

At around 8.09am on March 16, Mr Filipowicz left Portlaoise Hospital and has not been seen since.

Rafal is Polish, aged 30, five foot 11inches tall and has short brown receding hair. He also has a tattoo on his right forearm.

When last seen he was wearing a red polo t-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and dark coloured runners.

He was last seen leaving Portlaoise General Hospital towards the Dublin Road.

Calls to Crimestoppers are completely anonymous and callers can claim a reward for information which significantly helps the investigation. Anybody with information can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.

Inspector Audrey Dormer of Carlow Garda Station today said: "Rafal left Portlaoise General Hospital on 16th March and he has not been seen since.

"He has not contacted anyone and we are very concerned for his safety."

"I would urge anyone with even the smallest piece of information which may seem insignificant to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.

Crimestoppers Chairman Tim Dalton said: "Members of the public can call Crimestoppers with information about any crime without leaving their name or personal details.

"The ability to give information anonymously can be an important incentive and could help solve a case and secure a conviction.”