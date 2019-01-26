Garda appeal after shots fired at Dublin home

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for witnesses following a shooting incident in Cabra tonight.

It happened shortly before 10pm when a number of shots were fired at a house on St Attracta Road.

Windows at the front of the house were damaged but no-one inside the house was injured.

Armed gardaí are currently at the scene and searches are underway.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí at Mountjoy are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 01- 6668600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.