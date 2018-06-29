Garda Adrian Donohoe murder case evidence ready in four weeks, court hears

A Co. Armagh man accused of the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe in a shooting in 2013 will be served with a book of evidence in four weeks.

Aaron Brady, 27, from New Road, Crossmaglen, was charged that he murdered a Garda, namely Adrian Donohoe, in the course of his duty at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth on January 25, 2013. The charge was contrary to Section 3 of the 1990 Criminal Justice Act.

In his sixth hearing since being charged, he appeared again via video-link today before Judge Victor Blake at Cloverhill District Court.

Judge Blake noted from the prosecution that there was an application to amend the existing charge to insert the words “a member of An Garda Siochana” and that the offence was also contrary to other legislation, Section Four of the Criminal Justice Act 1964.

There was no objection to the amendment and the judge noted from a solicitor for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) that the book of evidence would be ready in four weeks.

Mr Brady was further remanded in custody to appear again at the same court on July 27 to be served with a book of evidence and returned for trial.

Earlier Judge Blake was told the DPP has directed “trial on indictment”. This means the accused will face trial in the Central Criminal Court.

Det. Garda Donohoe, a married father-of-two, was killed while on duty.

He had been on a cash escort with colleagues when he was fatally shot during a botched robbery at a credit union.

Mr Brady had been arrested in Dublin on February 25 and was detained for a week at Dundalk Garda station under the provisions of section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007. Mr Brady was charged on March 4 and remanded in custody following an appearance before Dundalk District Court.

At his first hearing, Det. Inspector Patrick Marry said when Mr Brady was charged with the murder, he replied: “I strongly deny any involvement in the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.”

Bail can only be granted by the High Court in murder cases.