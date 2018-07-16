Gang with axes and 'suspected firearm' rob bookmakers near closed garda station in Limerick

By David Raleigh

Staff at a Co. Limerick bookmakers are recovering from a terrifying robbery in which they were threatened by a gang armed with “two axes” and a “suspected firearm”.

The dramatic raid happened close to a closed garda station, around 6.30pm, Sunday, inside BoyleSports on Main Street, Patrickswell, Co Limerick.

It is understood the gang targeted the bookies in the hope the premises had collected a large sum of takings, following a busy weekend of sport, including the World Cup Final, and the quarter-final of the All Ireland Hurling Championship.

Staff at the bookmakers were traumatised but not physically hurt.

“Three masked males entered the premises with a suspected firearm and two axes; they threatened staff and demanded money,” a garda spokesman said.

Investigating officers believe a fourth raider “waited outside the premises” in a getaway vehicle.

“They left with a sum of cash and were observed fleeing the scene in a dark blue car believed to be an Audi A3 partial reg 141 G,” the garda added.

The daylight robbery occurred a short distance from the local garda station which was not open at the time.

Two community gardaí have been recently appointed to the area to boost resources in the rural district, garda sources confirmed.

Despite the raid on the local bookies, a local source said they were thrilled to get additional gardaí.

“We're delighted to have an extra garda presence. The local gardaí are brilliant,” they said.

Patrickswell Garda Station is linked to Roxboro Road Garda Station in Limerick city, a distance of 9km from the village.

John McDermott, who runs a Gala foodstore and Topaz filling station on the main street, said local business owners were “very upset” over the robbery.

Mr McDermott said, in a separate robbery around 18 months ago, raiders also broke into his premises and stole a safe.

“We've had a few instances ourselves. We had a break-in…three guys came (into the shop) at night-time, the alarm went off.”

“They took the safe.”

“It was (a big loss). You've to try and work (harder) to make it back again.”

However, he added: “No one was hurt, which is the main thing. It was the same yesterday, no one was hurt which is the number one thing - you'd always want to ensure you're staff are safe in a working environment.”

Mr McDermott, whose family have been trading locally for nearly “100 years” added: “It's a big shock to the town.”

Former detective garda, Sean Lynch, who is now a local Fianna Fáil councillor, said he believed people in the community will have had information about the perpetrators.

Appealing for witnesses to contact gardaí, he added: “People know obviously who was involved. Whatever they have to say will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.”

The bookmakers was trading as normal again today.

Gardaí carried out house-to-house inquiries in the area and conducted a forensic examination of the bookmakers.

A garda spokesman said: “Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Rd garda station on (061) 214340.”

Boylesports have been contacted for comment.

- Digital Desk