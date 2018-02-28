Game of Thrones star Liam Cunningham to lead Dublin’s St Patrick’s Day parade

Dubliner Liam Cunningham has been chosen by the St Patrick’s Festival to lead this year’s parade in Dublin.

The parade will wind its way through the streets of the capital from 12 noon on March 17 to celebrate the parade theme "Home Is Where the Heart Is".

This year will also see more than 2,000 band members from far and wide deliver dazzling rhythms and uplifting music that will reverberate throughout the city’s streets.

Cunningham is best known for his starring role as Davos Seaworth in HBO epic fantasy series Game of Thrones which has garnered a millions of fans across the world.

He has also gone on to star in movies such as War of the Buttons, Falling for a Dancer, The Wind That Shakes the Barley, Clash of the Titans, The Guard and Hunger.

His accomplishments on the small screen include Doctor Who, Northanger Abbey, Merlin and Titanic: Blood and Steel.

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Mícheál Mac Donncha said: “I would like to congratulate Liam on the honour of being selected as the 2018 Grand Marshal and wish him every enjoyment leading the Festival Parade.

"He is a fantastic ambassador for Irish acting who I’m sure many young people here look up to and hope to emulate his success.”

Liam said: “I have always been a proud Irishman and Dubliner and do my best to represent my country and city when I am abroad working.

"It’s a huge honour to be invited back to lead the parade on our national holiday. I’m really looking forward to being a part of it.”