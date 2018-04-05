Galway grandmother scoops lotto win of €50,000

A Galway grandmother is the latest lucky lotto winner after scooping €50,000.

The Galway woman, who wishes to keep her win private, won the TellyBingo Snowball prize on Thursday March 29th and purchased her winning ticket at the Tesco Store on the Harbour Road in Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

“I’m a huge fan of TellyBingo and I very rarely ever miss a show," she said.

"Ironically, I was out of the house when my numbers came up and I only found out I had won when I asked my husband to check my ticket later that day!

It’s a marvellous amount of money to win but I don’t think I’d be able to spend it all on myself – we are very lucky to have a group of loving grandchildren so we’ve decided to share the win with all of them.

Meanwhile, the National Lottery have reminded players in Cork to check their tickets after the Lotto Match 5 Plus Bonus prize of €44,109 from Wednesday night was won in Glanmire. Co Cork.

The winning Normal Play/Multi Draw ticket, which came to within one number of winning the huge €2.9m Lotto jackpot, was sold at the Glanmire Service Station in Glanmire, Co Cork on Saturday, March 31st.

- Digital Desk