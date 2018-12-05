Galway couple clean up with €105k EuroMillions win

A Galway couple is €105,000 richer after a Christmas clean-up.

The husband and wife found they had won a €105,000 EuroMillions prize from October when they sifted through old lottery tickets during the clear out at home.

The prize-winning ticket lay in a drawer for almost six weeks before the couple sat down to check a number of tickets before throwing them in the bin.

The winning husband said: “This is a complete bolt from the blue and just in the nick of time for Christmas too.

“We were clearing up the house last Sunday before we put up the Christmas decorations and we took a break to check the tickets to see if there was a few bob on them.

"When I scanned it on my phone, a message just popped up telling me that I had to contact the National Lottery. Obviously, we were excited because we knew there must have been a prize on it but we never in a million years imagined it would be this much. It’s just amazing.”

They plan to pay off a big chunk of their mortgage after they enjoy a special Christmas.

The ticket which was bought at the MAF Service Station in Portumna, Co. Galway, was one of 10 raffle winners who won an additional €100,000 on top of the €5,000 EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ prize on Friday, October 26.

- Digital Desk