Gallagher slams Taoiseach and ministers for supporting Michael D Higgins

Businessman Sean Gallagher has slammed Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and ministers for campaigning for President Michael D Higgins at a time when there is a housing crisis and hospital overcrowding.

The Dragon's Den star this evening also admitted that he was involved in a car accident several years ago in which another motorist received a pay out after minor damage to their vehicle.

The comments were made as the Cavan man arrived at Virgin Media studios in Ballymount, Dublin, for the last televised debate in the race for the Park.

Presidential Candidates, Peter Casey, Gavin Duffy, Senator Joan Freeman, Seán Gallagher and MEP Liadh Ní Riada pictured alongside Matt Cooper and Ivan Yates on Virgin Media One’s The Tonight Show: Presidential Election Special.

Nonetheless, the incumbent Michael D Higgins is not attending the debate and says he has a schedule as president which does not allow him to take part in the Tonight Show.

Mr Gallagher, speaking to the media ahead of the debate, questioned why Cabinet ministers were giving out leaflets and campaigning for Mr Higgins in Dublin this week.

“To see the cabinet come down Grafton St and make cups of tea and campaign for the president when there is a housing crisis, a crisis in our health service and no broadband in rural Ireland.”

However, Mr Gallagher was also asked about breaking news that he was involved in a traffic accident in 1991 which involved a €14,000 settlement, the businessman said:

It was a minor car accident. Coming from a funeral in a cortege within my local village in a line of traffic between 5 to 10 kilometres, a small bit of damage done to a bumper in front. The person who owned the car was later paid money by the insurance company and I was informed.

Tonight's debate, hosted by presenters Matt Cooper an Ivan Yates, is the last debate before polling day on Friday.

Speaking on his way into studios, fellow Dragon's Den investor Peter Casey also maintained his position that President Higgins had “not told the truth” about spending or expenditure.

The outspoken candidate also denied that he had “not attacked” any groups during the campaign

Senator Joan Freeman said she hoped she could get an opportunity to get her message across in the debate.