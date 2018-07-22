GAA to meet organisers of Liam Miller fundraiser amid calls to revisit decision on venue

Senior GAA officials have offered to meet organisers of a charity match to try to find a way to facilitate a Liam Miller testimonial.

The GAA Director-General and President are set to meet organisers early next week to "discuss issues around the game".

The GAA President and Ard Stiúrthóir, along with representatives of the Cork Committee, are to seek a meeting with the organising committee of the Liam Miller Tribute Match to discuss issues around the game. — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 21, 2018

The former Republic of Ireland player Liam Miller died at the age of 36 in February after suffering from cancer.

Cork County board were receptive to hosting the game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

It was reported yesterday evening by Evening Echo sports editor John McHale that the fundraiser for Liam Miller's family had been moved to the Páirc.

However, there has been no official statement from the GAA confirming this yet.

Yesterday, the Gaelic Players Association had also called for the match to be played in the Páirc.

It said: "The contribution by the GAA and its members to the social fabric of this nation is second to none and we are proud of the part our players past, present and future have and will play in this.

"However we feel that the decision being taken here doesn’t align with our values as sportspeople and needs to be revisited."

1/2 The GPA calls on the GAA to make Páirc Uí Chaoimh available for the Liam Miller charity game.The contribution by the GAA & its members to the social fabric of this nation is second to none&we are proud of the part our players past,present and future have and will play in this — GPA (@gaelicplayers) July 21, 2018

GAA rules say that 'foreign' games need to be approved at the association's annual congress which takes place in February each year.

7,000 tickets sold out for the tribute game which is currently scheduled for Turners Cross.

The Tánaiste Simon Coveney, Sports Minister Shane Ross and several sports stars have commented on the controversy, appealing to the GAA to meet with organisers to resolve issues surrounding the charity match.

Digital Desk