GAA to 'further consider' Páirc Uí Chaoimh hosting Liam Miller tribute match

The GAA have said they will further consider the proposal to host a Liam Miller tribute match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The association released a joint-statement with the Liam Miller benefit events organising committee after an "open and constructive" meeting between the two groups.

It read: "A meeting took place today between the GAA and members of the Organising Committee of the Liam Miller Tribute Match.

"This meeting involved the GAA’s Director General and Uachtarán and the Chairperson and Secretary of the Cork County Committee.

"The Organising Committee was represented by its Chairman Michael O’Flynn, Graham Barrett and Ciarán Medlar.

"Both parties agreed that the meeting was open and constructive and the GAA will now further consider the proposal discussed at the meeting.

"There will be no further comment from any of the parties involved in these discussions at this time."