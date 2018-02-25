GAA superfan Amy O'Connor passes away after cancer battle

Young club GAA fan Amy O'Connor has passed away from cancer one year after she helped Dr Crokes Club captain Johnny Buckley lift the All Ireland club football title trophy.

The club released a statement from Amy's family today which simply said: "Our beautiful daughter Amy passed away peacefully in the early hours of this morning. We are truly devastated. Amy O Connor 2007-2018 RIP."

Amy was 10 last year when she saw her home club lift the Andy Merrigan Cup. In fact, she was present on the podium to help.

Amy lifts the trophy with Dr Crokes’ captain Johnny Buckley. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Her family issued a touching message of thanks to the Killarney-based club afterwards, saying: "When you're dealing with cancer, a daily dose of inspiration can make a big difference in your outlook on life during your cancer journey.

"Being around people who inspire, challenge, and make you feel better helps bring perspective and optimism to the situation.

"So thanks to all at Dr Crokes for making Amy feel so special on such a big day for the club."

The accompanying video showed pictures of Amy lining out for her local club as well as highlighting her battle with cancer. Crokes said Amy was an inspiration for the club and the "toughest little girl we know".

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.