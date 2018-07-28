GAA confirm Liam Miller tribute match will move to Páirc Uí Chaoimh

By Darragh Bermingham

The GAA has confirmed they will allow the Liam Miller benefit game to be played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on September 25.

The Central Council met at 10.30am this morning to discuss the proposal put forward by the game’s organisers.

Organisers had expressed their desire to host the event in Cork’s revamped stadium which has a capacity of 45,000.

Tickets went on sale last week for the event in Turners Cross, which has a capacity of just 7,000 and sold out within minutes.

A statement from the GAA said: "The GAA and the Organising Committee of the Liam Miller Tribute Match can confirm that following meetings of the GAA’s Management Committee and Central Council, the event will take place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday September 25th."

"In agreement with the Committee the day will also include a GAA event in advance of the Tribute Match. The details will be finalised in the coming weeks."

Further information relating to arrangements and ticketing for the game - including those purchased already for Turner’s Cross - will be finalised at a meeting of the Committee and Cork GAA on Monday and made public shortly afterwards.

The GAA would like to wish the family of Liam Miller and the organisers every success in their efforts.

The Committee of the Liam Miller Tribute Match would like to thank the GAA for their support with this event."

This story first appeared on EveningEcho.ie