GAA club raffle gives people a chance to 'Win a Feckin House'

A family home worth €280,000 is being raffled to raise funds for a GAA club in Louth.

Up to 8,000 tickets for the 'Win a Feckin House' competition are being sold for just €100.

In order to buy one, you have to be a social member of St Fechin's GAA.

Other prizes in the draw include a Mediterranean cruise, a bathroom makeover and an LED TV.

The club has got Dustin The Turkey to promote the competition.

Look who's excited about the Win A Feckin House Draw https://t.co/Oaaiz4kofC



Come join us for the launch of the Win A Feckin House Draw at St Fechin's G.A.A Club, This Friday April 20th at 7.15 pm to find out more or buy your ticket!

😂...#goonyegoodthing #winafeckinhouse" pic.twitter.com/dIeDB9DxQa — St Fechins GAA (@stfechins) April 17, 2018

They will announce the winner Sunday, December 30, 2018, in the Westcourt Hotel in Drogheda.

Aidan Greene, chairman of finance for the club, told the Independent: "We’ve had people buy tickets as birthday or wedding presents.

"One man bought each of his grandchildren tickets. Another woman said she couldn’t afford a house deposit for her children, but she could afford this. It’s €100 that could change someone’s life."

The club are hoping to build a community centre with the money raised.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the following places:

Wogans Build Centre, North Road, Drogheda;

Briscoes Electrix Ltd, Donore Road, Drogheda;

Westcourt Hotel, West Street, Drogheda;

The Design Gallery, St Laurences Gate, Drogheda;

The Forge Field Shop & Coffee Shop, Termonfeckin;

Termonfeckin Post Office;

Dublin Meat Company, Dublin Road, Drogheda.

- Digital Desk