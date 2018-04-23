GAA club raffle gives people a chance to 'Win a Feckin House'
A family home worth €280,000 is being raffled to raise funds for a GAA club in Louth.
Up to 8,000 tickets for the 'Win a Feckin House' competition are being sold for just €100.
In order to buy one, you have to be a social member of St Fechin's GAA.
Other prizes in the draw include a Mediterranean cruise, a bathroom makeover and an LED TV.
The club has got Dustin The Turkey to promote the competition.
Look who's excited about the Win A Feckin House Draw https://t.co/Oaaiz4kofC— St Fechins GAA (@stfechins) April 17, 2018
Come join us for the launch of the Win A Feckin House Draw at St Fechin's G.A.A Club, This Friday April 20th at 7.15 pm to find out more or buy your ticket!
😂...#goonyegoodthing #winafeckinhouse" pic.twitter.com/dIeDB9DxQa
They will announce the winner Sunday, December 30, 2018, in the Westcourt Hotel in Drogheda.
Aidan Greene, chairman of finance for the club, told the Independent: "We’ve had people buy tickets as birthday or wedding presents.
"One man bought each of his grandchildren tickets. Another woman said she couldn’t afford a house deposit for her children, but she could afford this. It’s €100 that could change someone’s life."
The club are hoping to build a community centre with the money raised.
Tickets can be purchased online or at the following places:
Wogans Build Centre, North Road, Drogheda;
Briscoes Electrix Ltd, Donore Road, Drogheda;
Westcourt Hotel, West Street, Drogheda;
The Design Gallery, St Laurences Gate, Drogheda;
The Forge Field Shop & Coffee Shop, Termonfeckin;
Termonfeckin Post Office;
Dublin Meat Company, Dublin Road, Drogheda.
