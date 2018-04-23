GAA club raffle gives people a chance to 'Win a Feckin House'

A family home worth €280,000 is being raffled to raise funds for a GAA club in Louth.

Up to 8,000 tickets for the 'Win a Feckin House' competition are being sold for just €100.

In order to buy one, you have to be a social member of St Fechin's GAA.

Other prizes in the draw include a Mediterranean cruise, a bathroom makeover and an LED TV.

The club has got Dustin The Turkey to promote the competition.

They will announce the winner Sunday, December 30, 2018, in the Westcourt Hotel in Drogheda.

Aidan Greene, chairman of finance for the club, told the Independent: "We’ve had people buy tickets as birthday or wedding presents.

"One man bought each of his grandchildren tickets. Another woman said she couldn’t afford a house deposit for her children, but she could afford this. It’s €100 that could change someone’s life."

The club are hoping to build a community centre with the money raised.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the following places:

Wogans Build Centre, North Road, Drogheda;

Briscoes Electrix Ltd, Donore Road, Drogheda;

Westcourt Hotel, West Street, Drogheda;

The Design Gallery, St Laurences Gate, Drogheda;

The Forge Field Shop & Coffee Shop, Termonfeckin;

Termonfeckin Post Office;

Dublin Meat Company, Dublin Road, Drogheda.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Raffle, St Fechin's GAA

 

